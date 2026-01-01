The $7,500 EV Tax Credit Is Dead. 2026 Might Be the Best Time to Buy an EV Anyway.
New EV sales dropped 28% after Congress killed the federal credit. But used EV prices hit near-parity with gas cars and a new loan deduction appeared.
One in five outstanding mortgages in the United States still carries an interest rate below 3%. A legal provision in government-backed loans lets you take one over, but only if you have deep pockets, a tolerance for bureaucracy, and about four months of patience.
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New EV sales dropped 28% after Congress killed the federal credit. But used EV prices hit near-parity with gas cars and a new loan deduction appeared.
The Toyota Tundra 1794 Edition is Toyota's premium luxury truck trim, named after the 1794 ranch where the San Antonio assembly plant now stands.
The E46 M3 with the SMG II transmission is 30-40% cheaper than the manual, shifts faster than any human, and uses the exact same Getrag gearbox.
The BMW 318ti is a 2,734-pound E36-platform hatchback that BMW sold in the US from 1995 to 1999. It was rejected by purists on arrival.
Features that cost $1,000+ in 2024 now start at $500. Here's what to buy at every price point and what you can safely ignore.
OLED TVs start under $1,000. A 65-inch Mini-LED with 144Hz costs around $500. The $3,500 flagships are only 15% better than $1,300 options.
Sony's XM6 wins on battery and customization. Bose's QC Ultra wins on comfort. Both cost $350-$450. Your choice comes down to one trade-off.
61% of Amazon products use inflated reference prices. Three free tools and five minutes of research will save you from paying full price for fake bargains.
Microsoft's cloud gaming service exited beta with 1440p streaming. It costs $360 a year. Here's who it's actually for.
Three Houses is the best Fire Emblem game. Revelation is the worst. Every entry ranked with full justifications from someone who played them all.
It sold 17 million units, survived a tariff war, and Nintendo is already suing the federal government. But is the game library actually good enough yet?
Valve's handheld created the category and then sold out. The devices that replaced it are better in almost every way, and the one you should buy costs less than you'd expect.
Eric Kripke planned five seasons since Season 3. The final eight episodes must resolve Butcher, Homelander, Ryan, and a Supernatural reunion.
Americans spent $3,350 per year on streaming in 2025. HBO Max and Paramount+ are merging. Disney is absorbing Hulu. Here's what deserves your money and what doesn't.
37 movies. Over 76 hours of film. More than six full days if you include the shows. There are now three ways to watch the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and two of them are wrong for you.
Four films have already crossed $100 million domestically. Project Hail Mary opened bigger than anything except Oppenheimer for a non-franchise movie in the last decade. And Q1, traditionally Hollywood's dumping ground, turned out to be one of the strongest first quarters in years. Here's what's actually worth your time and money.
Cyber attacks are up 144% since 2018. Your ISP is selling your browsing data. The right VPN costs $2-3 per month. There's no good reason not to have one.
Matter killed the compatibility nightmare. An $8 smart plug now works with Alexa, Google, and Apple. Here's how to build a smart home.
Notion has 100 million users and an army of template creators who only make money if you choose their platform. Obsidian has 1.5 million users, zero venture capital, and $25 million in annual revenue from people who voluntarily pay for a free product.
Together, Wix and Squarespace power 55% of all websites built with a website builder. Shopify dominates ecommerce. WordPress powers 43% of the entire internet. And yet, most people only need to consider three.
Nearly 12% of Americans have used a GLP-1 for weight loss. Prices are finally dropping. Here's everything you need to know before talking to your doctor.
Over 5,500 studies. Blood sugar effects rivaling metformin. Real cholesterol reductions. And weight loss too modest to justify the TikTok hype.
It costs less than a quarter per day, it's backed by more peer-reviewed research than almost any supplement on the market, and the science now suggests it helps your brain, your bones, and your mood.
Nearly half of Americans don't get enough magnesium from their diet. Magnesium-related videos on TikTok have billions of views. And for once, the science mostly agrees with the influencers, with a few important caveats.
Kinja publishes deeply reported, genuinely useful content across technology, automotive, gaming, finance, health, and 18 more categories. Every byline represents real expertise.