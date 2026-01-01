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Mortgage & Lending

You Can Still Get a 2.75% Mortgage in 2026. Here's the Catch.

One in five outstanding mortgages in the United States still carries an interest rate below 3%. A legal provision in government-backed loans lets you take one over, but only if you have deep pockets, a tolerance for bureaucracy, and about four months of patience.

Marcus WilliamsMarcus Williams·13 min read

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Dark movie theater with illuminated screenEntertainment

The Best Movies of 2026 (So Far)

Four films have already crossed $100 million domestically. Project Hail Mary opened bigger than anything except Oppenheimer for a non-franchise movie in the last decade. And Q1, traditionally Hollywood's dumping ground, turned out to be one of the strongest first quarters in years. Here's what's actually worth your time and money.

Emily NakamuraEmily Nakamura·8 min read

Technology

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Health & Wellness

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Kinja publishes deeply reported, genuinely useful content across technology, automotive, gaming, finance, health, and 18 more categories. Every byline represents real expertise.

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