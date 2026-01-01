Eric Kripke planned five seasons since Season 3. The final eight episodes must resolve Butcher, Homelander, Ryan, and a Supernatural reunion.

Entertainment Every Streaming Service Ranked: What's Actually Worth Paying For in 2026 Americans spent $3,350 per year on streaming in 2025. HBO Max and Paramount+ are merging. Disney is absorbing Hulu. Here's what deserves your money and what doesn't. Emily Nakamura · 16 min read

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