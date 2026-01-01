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The Best Anime in 2026 Is Not What the Internet Is Arguing About

The global anime market hit $41.5 billion this year. Crunchyroll has over 15 million paying subscribers. Over half of Netflix's global user base watched anime in 2024. And the spring 2026 season has so many returning franchises that even dedicated fans can't keep up. Here's what's actually worth your time.

Emily NakamuraEmily Nakamura·8 min read