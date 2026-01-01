Xbox Cloud Gaming in 2026 Finally Works. The Price to Get There Is a Different Story.
Microsoft's cloud gaming service exited beta with 1440p streaming. It costs $360 a year. Here's who it's actually for.
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Microsoft's cloud gaming service exited beta with 1440p streaming. It costs $360 a year. Here's who it's actually for.
Three Houses is the best Fire Emblem game. Revelation is the worst. Every entry ranked with full justifications from someone who played them all.
It sold 17 million units, survived a tariff war, and Nintendo is already suing the federal government. But is the game library actually good enough yet?
Valve's handheld created the category and then sold out. The devices that replaced it are better in almost every way, and the one you should buy costs less than you'd expect.
The global anime market hit $41.5 billion this year. Crunchyroll has over 15 million paying subscribers. Over half of Netflix's global user base watched anime in 2024. And the spring 2026 season has so many returning franchises that even dedicated fans can't keep up. Here's what's actually worth your time.
RAM prices have tripled. SSDs are following. Nvidia is cutting GPU production by 40%. And yet, a $1,000 build in April 2026 still plays every game at 1440p. Here's exactly where to spend and where to refuse.
Nvidia's RTX 50-series mobile GPUs are here, DLSS 4 is genuinely impressive, and the $1,300-$1,600 price tier has never offered this much performance. The $4,000 flagships are for people who like spending $4,000.