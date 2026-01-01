Microsoft's cloud gaming service exited beta with 1440p streaming. It costs $360 a year. Here's who it's actually for.

Gaming Let's Rank Every Fire Emblem Game from Worst to Best Three Houses is the best Fire Emblem game. Revelation is the worst. Every entry ranked with full justifications from someone who played them all. Emily Nakamura · 18 min read

Gaming The Best Handheld Gaming PCs in 2026 Aren't the Steam Deck Valve's handheld created the category and then sold out. The devices that replaced it are better in almost every way, and the one you should buy costs less than you'd expect. Emily Nakamura · 11 min read

Gaming The Best Anime in 2026 Is Not What the Internet Is Arguing About The global anime market hit $41.5 billion this year. Crunchyroll has over 15 million paying subscribers. Over half of Netflix's global user base watched anime in 2024. And the spring 2026 season has so many returning franchises that even dedicated fans can't keep up. Here's what's actually worth your time. Emily Nakamura · 8 min read

Gaming How to Build a Gaming PC in 2026 Without Wasting $500 on Parts You Don't Need RAM prices have tripled. SSDs are following. Nvidia is cutting GPU production by 40%. And yet, a $1,000 build in April 2026 still plays every game at 1440p. Here's exactly where to spend and where to refuse. Emily Nakamura · 10 min read