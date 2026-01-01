Features that cost $1,000+ in 2024 now start at $500. Here's what to buy at every price point and what you can safely ignore.

Reviews The Best Phones in 2026 for Every Budget A $700 phone now does 90% of what a $1,200 phone does. Battery life has dethroned price as the biggest factor driving purchases. And the iPhone 17 Pro's battery is, by some tests, genuinely disappointing. Alex Chen · 14 min read