Skip to content
KINJA

Reviews

Product reviews, buying guides, and shopping recommendations across technology, home, fashion, and lifestyle.

Latest Reviews Articles

Person holding a modern smartphone displaying the home screenReviews

The Best Phones in 2026 for Every Budget

A $700 phone now does 90% of what a $1,200 phone does. Battery life has dethroned price as the biggest factor driving purchases. And the iPhone 17 Pro's battery is, by some tests, genuinely disappointing.

Alex ChenAlex Chen·14 min read