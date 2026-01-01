The Best Robot Vacuum in 2026 Costs $500 Less Than It Did Last Year
Features that cost $1,000+ in 2024 now start at $500. Here's what to buy at every price point and what you can safely ignore.
Product reviews, buying guides, and shopping recommendations across technology, home, fashion, and lifestyle.
Features that cost $1,000+ in 2024 now start at $500. Here's what to buy at every price point and what you can safely ignore.
OLED TVs start under $1,000. A 65-inch Mini-LED with 144Hz costs around $500. The $3,500 flagships are only 15% better than $1,300 options.
Sony's XM6 wins on battery and customization. Bose's QC Ultra wins on comfort. Both cost $350-$450. Your choice comes down to one trade-off.
61% of Amazon products use inflated reference prices. Three free tools and five minutes of research will save you from paying full price for fake bargains.
The Sony WF-1000XM6 sounds the best. The AirPods Pro 3 is best for iPhone. The Anker Liberty 4 Pro does 90% of both for half the price.
202.9 million Americans spent $11.8 billion online last Black Friday. Most deals are real. Some aren't. Here's how to tell the difference.
42% of American homes already have one. The other 58% are heating up their ovens for a single serving of chicken tenders like it's 2015.
A $700 phone now does 90% of what a $1,200 phone does. Battery life has dethroned price as the biggest factor driving purchases. And the iPhone 17 Pro's battery is, by some tests, genuinely disappointing.
Apple released a $599 MacBook. It has an all-aluminum body, a Liquid Retina display, 16-hour battery life, and the same keyboard as the MacBook Pro. The entire laptop market just shifted underneath everyone's feet.
Consumer Reports tested nearly 300 mattresses. Only 100 made their recommended list. Most "best mattress" articles are paid ads disguised as journalism. Let's fix that.